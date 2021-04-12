Advertisement

Sheriff’s official: Georgia officers hurt in chase, shooting

Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.
Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.(Source: WGCL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMEN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said multiple officers were injured in a police chase that ended in a shooting Monday morning.

Carroll County Sheriff’s spokesperson Investigator Ashley Hulsey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the Georgia State Patrol began a chase in Bremen that ended near an intersection just south of Interstate 20.

It’s unclear how many officers were injured, and Hulsey said she isn’t aware of the officers’ conditions.

Additional details weren’t immediately released.

Photos showed multiple police vehicles blocking a road.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash sent the motorist driving the dirt bike to the hospital after the collision. The...
Driver of a dirt bike hospitalized after crashing into a car
Tornado leaves one person dead, and a “quarter-mile” of damage in Palmetto
A 48-year-old Shreveport man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile home in the 8900 block...
Louisiana man dies when tree falls on his mobile home
The City of Alexandria will provide computers with internet access and assistance for residents...
City offering residents help to apply for rental assistance
Peabody's Tyriq Miles recently posted on social media about scoring a composite score of 33 on...
Peabody’s Tyriq Miles excels in academics by scoring 33 on ACT

Latest News

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest
Breaking news.
One dead, one injured in shooting near Paris hospital
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office dispatcher arrested
Former Louisiana dispatcher arrested after refusing to return $1.2 million accidentally placed in account
After two consecutive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent, the island nation...
‘Huge’ explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site