SHREVEPORT, La. (KALB) - With the Bayou Classic coming up, the SportsNite team previewed both the Grambling Tigers and the Southern Jaguars.

This will be the 47th meeting between the two teams.

Kick-off will on Saturday, April 17th at 1:30 p.m. The game will be played at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

