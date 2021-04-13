This press release is coming from the Alexandria Police Department

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in the Courtney Coco murder investigation.

David Anthony Burns, 43, of Boyce, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with second degree murder. — Brooke Buford (@brookebuford) April 13, 2021

David Anthony Burns, 43, of Boyce, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with second degree murder. Detective Tanner Dryden, who was assigned to the cold case investigation in October of 2018, made the arrest.

