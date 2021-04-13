Advertisement

Arrest in the Courtney Coco murder investigation

By Alexandria Police Department
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
This press release is coming from the Alexandria Police Department

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in the Courtney Coco murder investigation.

David Anthony Burns, 43, of Boyce, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with second degree murder. Detective Tanner Dryden, who was assigned to the cold case investigation in October of 2018, made the arrest.

More details to come.

