Body recovered from Miss. River in St. John Parish

Officials discovered a body washed up from the river in Reserve on Tuesday morning. (Source:...
Officials discovered a body washed up from the river in Reserve on Tuesday morning.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Officials have recovered a body from the Mississippi River in Reserve, Louisiana, according to sheriff’s deputies.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre confirmed a body was recovered around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

Tregre says it appears as though the body had been in the river for a while.

Details are limited at this time. Sheriff Tregre would not elaborate on a description of the body’s gender or race.

