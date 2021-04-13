Body recovered from Miss. River in St. John Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Officials have recovered a body from the Mississippi River in Reserve, Louisiana, according to sheriff’s deputies.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre confirmed a body was recovered around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

Tregre says it appears as though the body had been in the river for a while.

Details are limited at this time. Sheriff Tregre would not elaborate on a description of the body’s gender or race.

