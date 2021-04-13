Churches statewide help raise $68,000 to stop sex trafficking

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Churches in Louisiana raised $68,000 to help fight sex trafficking. The First Assembly of God Church in Leesville helped contribute to that total by participating in the Speed to Light Challenge.

Jack Osteen, the pastor of First Assembly, along with his son Jeremiah Osteen took a plunge into a chilling pool right after January’s winter mix. The temperate of the water at the time, 42 degrees.

“Billy has been so gracious he took all the snow and ice that was at their house and put it in the pool,” Jack said. “When my body hit the water, my whole body just went into shock, and we got out very fast. I had a headache for a couple of hours, but it was worth it.”

The Human Trafficking Hotline shows a steady increase in cases from 2017-2019 in Louisiana, which explains the polar plunge.

“I thought this would be a fun opportunity to maybe see a lot of lives changed,” Jeremiah said.

The First Assembly of God helped raise $2,000 out of the $68,000 raised throughout the state.

“We can’t be there, but our dollars can be there,” Jack said. “We make sure they stay on the road doing what they are called to do.”

