Former LSU TE acquired by the Bengals

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa,...
LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(KALB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WAFB) - The Cincinnati Bengals have acquired former LSU Tiger tight end, Thaddeus Moss, on waivers from the Washington Football Team.

Moss, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss spent his rookie season on Washington’s Reserved/Injured list for the 2020 season.

In 2019 at LSU with Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Bengals, caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four scores.

