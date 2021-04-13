Advertisement

LSU police awaiting word on body found in St. John Parish

LSU officials confirm that a student has been reported missing.
LSU officials confirm that a student has been reported missing.(Spencer Gauthier/Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU police are working with authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish to determine whether a body found in the Mississippi River in that parish is tied to the case of missing LSU student Kori Gauthier.

“A body has been recovered in the Mississippi River and identification is pending,” said LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard. “LSU Police are in contact and working with the authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish,” he said.

The coroner’s office in that parish is performing an autopsy.

Prior to the body being discovered Tuesday morning, LSU had planned to hold a news conference to update the case. Once that body was found, that news conference was postponed until further notice.

Gauthier, 18, of Opelousas, was last seen on Tuesday, April 6.

The LSU freshman was reported missing after her vehicle was discovered unoccupied on I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge between Baton Rouge and Port Allen after a driver crashed into the vehicle.

LSU police have said they do not suspect foul play or criminal activity.

