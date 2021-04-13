LSUA to upgrade downtown campus

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Over the last 12 months, the need for more health care workers have become that much more important.

LSUA is looking to address the needs of the workforce by expanding its downtown campus and adding new programs for students to study. LSUA Chancellor, Dr. Paul Coreil, said two initiatives they will be adding are surgical technology and dental hygienist which there is a shortage of in Central Louisiana.

To accommodate these new programs, the school intends to demolish the old building adjacent to the Allied Health Education Building in downtown Alexandria and build a brand new facility in its place. Dr. Coreil says this would help double the number of students on the downtown campus.

“This building has really been an eye sore for so many years and it’s time that we really try to improve it for the city. The health care community has told us on numerous occasions that they need these workers, so it’s coming together to make things happen,” said Dr. Coreil.

The Alexandria City Council voted at the meeting on April 6 to partner with LSUA and give $180,000 for demolition. The plan is to have the demolition complete by the end of the summer. This will make room for the new building which will help students be able to train downtown next to other health care facilities.

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said this project will be beneficial to the city and economic development.

“We welcome that kind of expansion downtown. We think it enhances our overall mission for development in the downtown area and certainly, it would enhance those who want to invest there too,” said Mayor Hall.

LSUA already has $1.5 million dedicated to the new building and is looking to match it by fundraising and getting support from local hospitals. Dr. Coreil says he hopes the expansion project is complete in the next 3 years.

