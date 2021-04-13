NSU Theatre and Dance to present “Working” April 21-24

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University Theatre and Dance will present the play “Working” April 21-24 in the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium.

Attendance is limited to 75 per performance. Masks are required and social distancing should be observed. Tickets are on a donation basis. Performances for Northwestern State faculty, staff and students are April 21, 22 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. Performances for the general public are April 23 at 7:30 p.m. and April 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For ticket information or to make reservations, call (318) 357-4483.

The play was adapted by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso with additional contributions by Gordon Greenburg. Based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers, “Working” paints a vivid portrait of the men and women that the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the phone operator, the waitress, the millworker, the mason and the housewife, just to name a few. Nominated for six Tony Awards, this classic has been updated for a modern age, featuring new songs by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as favorites by Schwartz, Craig Carnelia and James Taylor.

" ‘Working’ is a musical exploration of people from all walks of life and how people’s relationships to their work ultimately reveal key aspects of their humanity, regardless of the trappings of the job itself,” said Pia Wyatt, who is the director and choreographer. “The show, set in contemporary America, contains timeless truths.”

Members of the cast are Austin Anderson of New Orleans, Abigail Aldridge of Covington, Kyle Munson of Prairieville, Grace Cummins and Robert McCandlish of Calhoun, Jesse McFarland of Tyler, Texas, Megan Hobgood of Lubbock, Texas, Adele Hebert and Abigail Reeves of Lafayette, Erin Fallis of Pineville, Dylan Fuselier of Chalmette, Krislyn Mardis of Choudrant, Grace Hignight of Sumner, Texas, Gisselle Benitez of Paris, Texas, Lorenzo Fields of Woodlawn, Texas, Drew Davis of Livingston, Zeta Bartels of Grand Haven, Michigan, and Ryland Mandel of New Orleans.

Dr. Grace Edgar is the musical director with costumes by Bartels and sound design by Carlos Nine. Lighting design is by Reeves with scenic design by Robert Richoux and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

