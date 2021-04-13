QB TJ Finley looks for consistency in Year 2 with LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - TJ Finley finished last season with a 2-3 record as the starting quarterback at LSU. The Ponchatoula native hopes that valuable experience will carry over to his success on the field this spring.

“I was blessed to be able to start five games as a true freshman and that was a very roller coaster experience. It started off well. Didn’t end as well as I wanted it to end, but to answer your question, the key thing I wanted to bring into this upcoming battle is consistency. I’ve been pushing myself, pushing my teammates, pushing all of our quarterbacks in the room, been pushing each other to just be consistent and be yourself. Just find what you do the best, get better at that, find what you do not as good as your other attributes, and work on those so just being consistent is the main thing that I’ve brought from last year to this year,” said TJ Finley.

Right now four quarterbacks are vying for the top spot at LSU. Coach Orgeron won’t name a starter anytime soon.

“We are very, very, very close as a unit. I feel like this is also building character in our quarterback room. Like you said, we’re very competitive. We compete with each other every day. We make jokes with each other about the grades that we get and stuff like that. But at the end of the day, we are brothers. We’re all pushing each other to be the best we each can be. That’s one main thing coach Peetz brought into the quarterback room as soon as he steps foot in the room. He told us it was going to be a very heated battle, but at the end of the day, we’re all brothers, we’re all pushing each other to be the best quarterbacks we each can be,” said Finley.

LSU offensive coordinator Jake Peetz worked with Cam Newton in Carolina. Newton is 6′5″, and Finley is 6′6″. So Finley is leaning on Peetz’s NFL background to get a leg up in the QB battle.

