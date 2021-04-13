Six current Saints players acquired through draft day trade up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When it comes to draft day trades, the Saints have never been shy about wheeling and dealing. When they make a move, it’s usually up to select a player they covet.

There are currently six Saints players on the roster that were acquired via draft-day trade-up.

2020

Third round (74th overall)- Zack Baun

The Saints traded their third-round pick in 2020 and a third-rounder in 2021 with Cleveland to take Baun. Baun didn’t have a huge impact in 2020 but could be poised to have a bigger role in 2021.

Third round (105th overall) - Adam Trautman

The Saints traded their 2020 fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh-round picks with Minnesota to move up and select Trautman. Trautman was technically a backup last season, but with Jared Cook and Josh Hill both gone, he could take on a starter role this year.

2019

Second round (48th overall)- Erik McCoy

The Saints used the future model once again when they swapped two’s with Miami in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2019 and a 2020 second-round pick. They also received a fourth-round pick in return in the deal. McCoy has been a starter at the center from

Fourth round (105th overall) - C.J. Gardner-Johnson

With that fourth-round pick obtained in the McCoy trade, the Saints packaged it and their fifth-rounder to the Jets to take Florida safety/nickel C.J. Gardner-Johnson. CJGJ has become the Saints starting nickel cornerback.

2018

First-round (14th overall) - Marcus Davenport

The Saints made a bold move in the 2018 draft by trading up with Green Bay from the 27th spot all the way to 14th to take defensive end Marcus Davenport. The move cost the Saints their 2018 fifth-rounder and 2019 first-round selection. Davenport has had his moments but has not been the consistent playmaker they drafted him to be.

2017

Third round (67th overall) Alvin Kamara

On day two of the 2017 draft, Kamara was still available when the second round ended. That’s when Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton traded a 2018 second-round pick and a 2017 seventh-rounder with San Francisco to take Kamara at 67. The move was met with criticism at the time but has since turned into one of the best values in Saints draft history. Kamara was immediately rookie of the year in 2017, made multiple Pro Bowls, and signed a massive contract last season to remain in New Orleans for a long time.

