TV Dinners: Word of Mouth Cafe

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The TV Dinners crew heads down the street to check out a staple of Downtown Alexandria, Word of Mouth Cafe! The house-turned-restaurant is known for fresh, healthy options as well as southern-style comfort foods! You can grab their daily specials or pick from their large menu! It’s food so good you’ll want to tell your friends about it, that’s why it’s called Word of Mouth!

Address: 918 Foisy St, Alexandria, LA 71301

