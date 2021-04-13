Advertisement

“Wake Up and Inspire” community meeting teaching life skills to residents

District 1 Alexandria City Councilman Reddex Washington began “Wake Up and Inspire” to try to...
District 1 Alexandria City Councilman Reddex Washington began “Wake Up and Inspire” to try to educate a new generation of change in the city.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One local leader has created an organization to teach community members about different life skills

District 1 Alexandria City Councilman Reddex Washington began “Wake Up and Inspire” to try to educate a new generation of change in the city. On Monday night, mortgage companies spoke to those wanting to become a homeowner on the proper steps to go from renting a house to buying one.

Washington said the plan is to bring in more experts to talk about financial planning, legal advice and group economics. He is hoping that bringing in different speakers will help motivate people to follow the same path as others.

“We want to invite people that do start-up businesses and online businesses to come and tell us their story. Tell other people your story because what it will do is inspire someone else to be positive and proactive,” said Washington.

The meetings are open to the public and will be every Monday at the Bolton Avenue Community Center starting at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash sent the motorist driving the dirt bike to the hospital after the collision. The...
Driver of a dirt bike hospitalized after crashing into a car
Andrew Franklin, 27, is charged with second degree murder.
Grant Parish deputies arrest man after fatal stabbing
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office dispatcher arrested
Former Louisiana dispatcher arrested after refusing to return $1.2 million accidentally placed in account
Tornado leaves one person dead, and a “quarter-mile” of damage in Palmetto
Man found shot to death in Natchitoches

Latest News

LSUA is looking to address the needs of the workforce by expanding its downtown campus and...
LSUA to upgrade downtown campus
LSUA expanding downtown campus.
LSUA expanding downtown campus.
The Great Health Divide: Efforts underway to increase vaccination rates in minority communities
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast