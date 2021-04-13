“Wake Up and Inspire” community meeting teaching life skills to residents

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One local leader has created an organization to teach community members about different life skills

District 1 Alexandria City Councilman Reddex Washington began “Wake Up and Inspire” to try to educate a new generation of change in the city. On Monday night, mortgage companies spoke to those wanting to become a homeowner on the proper steps to go from renting a house to buying one.

Washington said the plan is to bring in more experts to talk about financial planning, legal advice and group economics. He is hoping that bringing in different speakers will help motivate people to follow the same path as others.

“We want to invite people that do start-up businesses and online businesses to come and tell us their story. Tell other people your story because what it will do is inspire someone else to be positive and proactive,” said Washington.

The meetings are open to the public and will be every Monday at the Bolton Avenue Community Center starting at 6 p.m.

