Body found in Miss. River identified as missing LSU student

Provided photo of LSU freshman student Kori Gauthier, 18, of Opelousas, La. (Source: Spencer...
Provided photo of LSU freshman student Kori Gauthier, 18, of Opelousas, La. (Source: Spencer Gauthier/Facebook)(Spencer Gauthier/Facebook)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials confirm the body found in the Mississipi River in Reserve, La. on Tuesday, April 13 is that of missing LSU student Kori Gauthier.

Gauthier, 18, of Opelousas, was last seen on Tuesday, April 6.

The LSU freshman was reported missing after her vehicle was discovered unoccupied on I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge between Baton Rouge and Port Allen after a driver crashed into the vehicle after 12 a.m. Wednesday, April 7.

“Since Kori was first reported missing, the LSU Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and volunteers have taken exhaustive measures to locate her and, in the process, to determine what led to her disappearance,” said LSU Chief of Police Bart Thompson. “This is a difficult conclusion for all of us, but we hope this will bring closure for the Gauthier family.”

Thompson added, “Based on cell phone tracking, video footage and a timeline of the events related to this case – combined with other evidence we shared with Kori’s parents that we are not at liberty to disclose publicly out of respect for their privacy –  we have concluded that there was no criminal activity or foul play involved.”

“On behalf of the men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department, I want to extend our prayers to Kori’s family and friends,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul. “Over the last few days, we’ve held her close in our hearts, as we’ve worked with other agencies, volunteers, and loved ones to find Kori. We will continue praying for Kori’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office had been working with volunteers from the Cajun Navy, LSU students, and concerned community members since Thursday, April 15.

Gauthier’s family members expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community and law enforcement to help them locate her.

“I really appreciate the effort that LSU students have put in, Southern University students, friends from Opelousas, LaPlace, Texas, you know, the overwhelming support for my daughter,” Levar Gauthier, Kori Gauthier’s father said late last week. “A lot of people don’t know her but to see the compassion people have, I really appreciate it.”

Officials ask the public to respect the privacy of the Gauthier family at this time.

“Our LSU community is devastated to learn of the loss of Kori Gauthier,” said Interim LSU President Tom Galligan. “Our thoughts are with her parents, her family, and all who knew her during this very difficult time. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

“Our entire community is heartbroken by the loss of this amazing young woman,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “I send my most heartfelt condolences to Kori’s family and loved ones. Please keep them in your prayers during this time.”

Authorities have not released the cause of death yet.

