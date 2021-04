CLTCC to Host Virtual NC3 National Signing Day Event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -CLTCC will be hosting its annual NC3 National Signing Day event on Thursday, 15 April 2021 at 10:00 AM via a virtual platform.

This event recognizes high school seniors in central Louisiana who plan to enroll at CLTCC upon graduation and pursue technical careers in manufacturing, electrical, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning, and Welding.

CLTCC invites everyone to attend virtually by visiting www.CLTCC.edu where there will be a link on the home page.

