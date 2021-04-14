Coach O talks Jacobian Guillory and Jaray Jenkins’ progress in spring ball

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The talk of LSU’s spring football practices has been the quarterback position, but two local products are making strides heading to the summer.

Defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory enters his second season with the Tigers. The former ASH Trojan will be battling for a position on a loaded Bayou Bengal defensive line.

“Jacobian has been doing very well,” Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said. He’s lost weight. He’s worked on his flexibility. He’s done an outstanding job, and he’s a great young man. He still has a way to go but has made a lot of improvement this spring.” Meanwhile, wide receiver Jaray Jenkins enters his fourth season with LSU. The former Jena Giant caught 23 passes, for 297 yards, and two touchdowns.

“I’m really proud of Jaray,” Orgeron said. “I think he had a good year last year. He’s a leader. Jaray’s a man of high character. He faced some adversity at a young age, came here, and stuck through it. It was kind of tough for him at the beginning, going through adversity, but he stuck through it. We’re his family now. He’s one of our favorite guys on the football team. He will be a team leader.”

The Tigers wrap up their spring practices with the National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, April 17. The game is set to start at 12:00 p.m.

