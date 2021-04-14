Coast Guard calling for any and all help in search for missing crewmembers off south La.

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - Officials are asking for all marine operators to assist in the search for at least a dozen workers after a lift boat capsized off the coast of Port Fourchon on Tuesday afternoon.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson says the United States Coast Guard is asking for any and all help from boat operators in the area.

Chaisson says he is worried about the potential for more bad weather expected on Wednesday but says they will deal with that when the time comes.

Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted out Wednesday morning, asking for prayers for those who remain missing and for those helping to rescue them.

Please join @FirstLadyOfLA and me in praying for those who remain missing after yesterday’s capsizing off the coast of Grand Isle and for those who are working to rescue them. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 14, 2021

The Coast Guard says they received a distress call from crew members aboard the Seacor Power at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.

According to marine traffic information, the vessel left Port Fourchon around noon Tuesday afternoon.

Severe weather caught many at the energy dock in Grand Isle off-guard.

“We knew there was some weather coming, but it’s just a little white storm. A regular thing in the Gulf” Simon Bruce, a witness, says. “Next thing you know, I was sleeping in bed, I woke up because I was coming out of my bed, I was hitting the top of my bunk. I was like ‘what in the world?’”

As of Wednesday morning, the Coast Guard says six people have been rescued. Chaisson says he believes 18 people in total were on board.

