Courtney Coco’s family releases statement after arrest in murder case

Family members shared that they have waited “16 agonizing years for this day to come”
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of Courtney Coco has released a statement following an arrest made in her case:

“First, we would like to thank God, this arrest is an answer to MANY prayers. We have waited 16 agonizing years for this day to come.

To our family members and the many supporters who have NEVER given up on helping us fight this very long, hard journey for justice, THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts, we love you.

Our family would like to thank Woody Overton with Real Life Real Crime for investigating Courtney’s case when it was listed as a Cold Case and not being worked. He then solved her murder in only 7 short weeks & turned over his findings to APD. We thank Detectives Tanner Dryden & Carla Whitstine for agreeing to take this case & their many hours of hard work they put in to get us here and finally make the arrest our family has been waiting on.

We have the utmost confidence that Special Assistant DA Hugo Holland will get a full conviction and Courtney will finally get the justice she deserved 16 years ago.

Thank You.”

Coco Family

David Anthony Burns, 43 of Boyce, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with second degree murder, according to a release by the Alexandria Police Department.

The body of 19-year-old Courtney Coco was found in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas in Oct. 2004. According to reports, she was last seen by her mother about two days before at her home on West Sandy Bayou. An autopsy conducted shortly after could not determine Coco’s cause of death due to the condition of her body, but it was ruled a homicide. The case has been worked on throughout the years by officials in Alexandria and Texas.

