Deputies: Uber driver accused of kicking down door, entering passenger’s apartment near LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in the case of a rideshare driver allegedly behaving in a ‘suspicious manner near LSU’s campus, according to university officials and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).

LSU tweeted Tuesday, April 13 police were investigating reports of a rideshare driver displaying ‘concerning behavior.’

Local police are investigating reports of a suspicious person affiliated with a ride-share company displaying concerning behavior. Suspicious behaviors have been noted before and after ride share drop offs that have been reported to police. — LSU (@LSU) April 14, 2021

In their tweet, LSU also states that there many rumors circulating about a rideshare driver being shared on social media involving missing or abducted students. Officials say while those are not accurate, know that authorities are currently working to investigate the case based on ‘suspicious behaviors demonstrated.’

There are a number of rumors regarding this individual being shared on social media such as missing or abducted students, and while those are not accurate, know that authorities are currently working on the case based on suspicious behaviors demonstrated. — LSU (@LSU) April 14, 2021

According to arrest records obtained by WAFB, Jose Cruz Fernandez, 48, of St. Gabriel, was arrested on Wednesday, April 14.

Deputies say Fernandez, while working as an Uber drive, picked up a passenger and began driving her to her apartment in the 400 block of Ben Hur Road around 2 a.m. on April 7.

When Fernandez dropped the passenger off at her apartment, she told deputies she noticed Fernandez was still in his vehicle in the parking lot as she walked to her apartment, according to the arrest record.

After about 10 to 15 minutes after the passenger entered her apartment, she heard a loud banging at the door. Deputies say the passenger looked through the peephole of the front door and noticed it was Fernandez.

According to arrest records, the passenger began yelling through the door telling Fernandez that he needed to leave. Deputies say Fernandez refused to leave after several minutes of the passenger asking him to leave.

The victim told deputies Fernandez then kicked the door down and entered her apartment, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say once Fernandez entered the apartment he noticed that the passenger’s roommate was also home and immediately exited the apartment.

Fernandez was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday, April 14 on the charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Investigators say they were able to verify Fernandez did work as an Uber driver through the company.

LSU police are still asking students and community members to report any suspicious behavior by rideshare drivers or other individuals to LSU Police at 225-578-3231.

“Remember to always report suspicious activity, if you see something, say something,” LSU officials say.

