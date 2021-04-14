Advertisement

Domino’s tests pizza delivery via robot

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some people will soon be getting their pizza delivered by a robot.

This week, Domino’s is rolling out a robot-car delivery service to select customers in Houston.

Customers can get texts and updates on the car’s location.

Once the car arrives, the customer enters a code on a touchscreen, and the car doors open up, revealing a pizza.

There’s no word on when the service might expand, but Domino’s senior vice president and chief innovation officer said it will help them better improve robot deliveries.

Domino’s isn’t the first pizza chain to play around with this technology.

In 2018, Pizza Hut announced it was working with Toyota to release a fully autonomous delivery vehicle.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Coco, 19, was murdered in October 2004. Source: KALB
Arrest in the Courtney Coco murder investigation
Officials discovered a body washed up from the river in Reserve on Tuesday morning. (Source:...
Body recovered from Miss. River in St. John Parish
LSU officials confirm that a student has been reported missing.
LSU police awaiting word on body found in St. John Parish
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office dispatcher arrested
Former Louisiana dispatcher arrested after refusing to return $1.2 million accidentally placed in account
There are thousands of kids in the foster care system across Louisiana.
Foster parents desperately needed; over 400 children in foster care system in Alexandria region

Latest News

The officer involved in the shooting and the police chief have resigned after the death of...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota shooting charging decision awaited, protests go on
Given ongoing international quarantine rules, capacity limits, complicated testing requirements...
COVID safety rules may limit your trip — even if you’re vaccinated
Americans may be anxious to travel. But, if you plan to take a trip, experts say travel...
Is travel insurance right for you?
In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Iranian President Hassan...
Iran supreme leader: Vienna nuclear deal offers ‘not worth looking at’
FILE - Colton Underwood arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on...
‘The Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood comes out as gay