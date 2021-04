BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians are eyeing another Championship season, and winning a District Title would be the start of it.

Tioga brought in 5 runs in the first inning en route to a 5-0 shutout victory over DeRidder for the 3-4A District Championship on Tuesday.

