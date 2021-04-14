Advertisement

Rep. Julia Letlow joins ranks on Capitol Hill after winning her late husband’s seat

By Peter Zampa
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After a three-month gap without representation, Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District has a vote in Congress once again. It has already been an emotional year for the Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA) who is filling the seat her late husband Luke was meant to hold before passing away due to COVID complications in January.

With one hand on the Bible and one in the air, Letlow became the newest member of the 117th Congress Wednesday.

“I could just feel (Luke’s) sense of pride. I know that he’s looking down on me today. I know he is excited and happy for the district,” said Letlow.

With Luke’s parents, her parents, and kids on hand, Letlow now begins work for a district that went without representation for three months to begin this Congress.

“Our dreams became shared and that’s really just to leave this a better place for our children, for your children, for future generations,” said Letlow.

Letlow officially received her committee assignments Wednesday, one on the Committee on Education and Labor, which fits her background in education, and another on the Committee on Agriculture, a crucial assignment for the agriculture reliant 5th district.

“I’m excited to get in there and represent our farmers, ranchers and loggers and make sure their needs are being met,” said Letlow.

She begins her unexpected career as an elected official as her family grieves the premature loss of a loved one. She unfortunately knows loss well, having lost a brother years ago. But she says she is moving forward, embarking on this new work as a widow with a family in tow.

“I’m going to take it day by day, you know, you might see me...I might have two little ducklings following behind me. I think they’re going to be better for this process seeing their mom continue to move forward in the face of tragedy, continuing to choose hope, and to serve others,” said Letlow.

Louisiana’s 5th District is now covered on Capitol Hill, but the same cannot be said for the 2nd Congressional District which has also been vacant since January. A runoff in that special election is being held to fill Cedric Richmond’s seat later this month.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Coco, 19, was murdered in October 2004. Source: KALB
Arrest in the Courtney Coco murder investigation
Officials discovered a body washed up from the river in Reserve on Tuesday morning. (Source:...
Body recovered from Miss. River in St. John Parish
LSU officials confirm that a student has been reported missing.
LSU police awaiting word on body found in St. John Parish
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office dispatcher arrested
Former Louisiana dispatcher arrested after refusing to return $1.2 million accidentally placed in account
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
1 dead, 6 rescued, search on for others after boat capsizes south of Louisiana

Latest News

Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from...
J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence
Two years after Arizona lawmakers repealed a law barring any instruction on HIV or AIDS that...
Conservatives propose revised sex ed rules in LGBTQ pushback
Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a trip to Mexico and Guatemala in her role leading the...
Harris planning first trip abroad to Mexico, Guatemala
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Corporate pushback against restrictive voting measures gains momentum
The new Georgia election law is catching heat from local county officials and a blockbuster...
Georgia election law aftermath