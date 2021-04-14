RPSB members attempt to reverse ‘feeder school’ configuration decision

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - WATCH: Two Rapides Parish School Board members have attempted to reverse last month’s decision to reconfigure feeder schools.

At the April board meeting members, Sandra Franklin and Willard McCall once again brought up their concerns about the decision that was made last month with a 7 to 2 vote. Franklin and McCall are the two who voted against the decision.

The reconfiguration would close North Bayou Rapides Elementary and the Rapides Training Academy campus, moving North Bayou students to Mabel Brasher and RTA students to the RAAPS (Rapides Alternative School) campus.

Franklin asked the board to make a motion to rescind last month’s decision. The decision was not approved, with a 3 to 2 vote. The low vote comes from some board members leaving the room, after a long and heated discussion, before the vote took place.

One of the biggest concerns with the decision is the distance that some students will have to travel if they’ll no longer be able to attend their neighborhood schools. Another concern, brought up by one parent at the meeting, has to do with moving students at Rapides Training Academy to the RAAPS campus. RTA serves students with intellectual disabilities and RAAPS serves students with discipline problems (drugs, fighting, etc).

Concerned citizens who approached the board say they aren’t done yet and they plan to continue fighting to reverse the decision or find alternatives that will best benefit students in Rapides Parish.

