Several Alexandria City Council members said money should be in upcoming budget to fix drainage

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, the Alexandria City Council wrapped up its second of two special committee meetings to discuss the proposed operating and capital budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

During the first meeting back on March 30, the council was focused on trying to allocate more money to the Alexandria Police Department. They discussed taking funds from other areas and using them to hire more officers and give them pay raises

At the second special committee meeting, council members once again said money in the budget should be used in other areas. In the presented budget, funds were allocated to make repairs to City Hall but council women Cynthia Perry and Catherine Davidson said that those funds need to be used to help flood issues in the city.

“We know where those areas are that when a small rain happens, houses will flood. We need to fix those issues. We need to act and do something instead of just talking about it.”

They both said that flooding in District 2 and District 3 especially in the Martin Park and Deerfield communities has been a big problem. Those areas saw homes get water in them and had backwater flooding issues during last year’s hurricanes. Councilwoman Perry said she didn’t see anything in the budget to fix the drainage problems and that’s what she is working towards.

“I told my constituents that that would be my number one issue and that’s what I’m gonna fight for,” said Perry. “No one walked through that water the way that I did. To see those people’s homes the way that they were, I just want some money in that budget.”

The council did talk about doing a city-wide study on ways to fix the drainage as long as it didn’t take months to get those results back.

There will be a public hearing at the next council meeting on April 20 before they vote to adopt the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

