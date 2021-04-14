Advertisement

Southern’s ground game to allow fans to ‘enjoy the show’ in Bayou Classic

Southern running back Jerodd Sims (24)
Southern running back Jerodd Sims (24)(Source: SU Sports Information)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Southern’s ground game has been close to picture-perfect, and every game they’ve played this season has proven that.

The Bayou Classic will be no different.

“We have an identity,” Jaguars head coach Dawson Odums said. “We know who we are, and we know what we’re about. We don’t try to change that to please people”

The Blue and Gold lead the SWAC in rushing yards per game with 205.8 yards. They face a Grambling team that gives up 179.7 yards per game, which is last in rush defense in the SWAC.

Coach Odums, however, isn’t planning on overlooking the G-men.

“You have to throw records out the window,” Odums said. “They’re a well-coached football team. They’re going to be organized, they’re going to be structured, and that’s what comes when playing a Coach Fobbs football team.”

The Jags have plenty of reasons to be confident. Their backfield showcases some of the best talents in the country.

Quarterback Ladarius Skelton, running back Devon Benn, and running back Jerodd Sims all are the team’s leading rushers. They are also ranked in the top 20 of rushers in the SWAC.

“We know we have a very good offensive line,” Odums said. “We know we have very good running backs. We know that Ledarius is a very good quarterback that is just as good of a runner as anybody in the country. When you have those tools in the toolbox, you might as well use them.”

Some may believe this game won’t be close but either way, it will be worth tuning in for.

“This is Southern and Grambling,” Odums said. “It’s the Bayou Classic. It’s the granddaddy of them all. You have to get excited about that.”

Kick-off will on Saturday, April 17th at 1:30 p.m. The game will be played at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

