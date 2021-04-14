Advertisement

The search continues for a missing man in Vernon Parish; nearly a year and six months later

Bradley Stracener went missing on Oct. 30, 2019. To leave a tip about Stracener’s whereabouts, call VPSO at 337-238-1311.(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Bradley Stracener went missing on Oct. 30, 2019, and for more than a year, no one has heard a word.

“This not like Bradley [Stracener],” Morgan Baggett, Stracener’s ex-wife, said. “He always lets someone know he’s okay, and now a year [and] six months no later no one knows.”

According to law enforcement, Stracener visited some of his friends in the Sandy Hill area before his disappearance. He later left his friend, and then everything else becomes a blur.

“We have conducted numerous searches of various areas, in and around where he was last seen,” Sam Craft, the sheriff of Vernon Parish said. “We followed up on different leads that have come in, and none of them proved to be fruitful.”

Authorities found the car Stracener drove the night of his disappearance, abandoned on Highway 10, nearly one mile away from where he met with his friends.

“This is when Oliver [Stracener’s son] was born,” Bagget said while looking at an old picture. “I guess that was the start of our new life.”

Baggett has not given up hope and remains prayerful that the father of her eight-year-old son will soon be found.

“He [Oliver] has questions, and I answer them the best I can,” Baggett said. “I have to wait until he’s older to tell him the full story. Hopefully, I’ll be able to tell him answers one day other than he’s missing, and we still don’t know where he is or what happened.”

To leave a tip about Stracener’s whereabouts, call VPSO at 337-238-1311.

