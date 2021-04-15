Attending LC debt free just got easier

PINEVILLE, La. (LC) - Louisiana College is the first institution in Central Louisiana to offer a loan repayment assistance program (LRAP) to all incoming freshmen starting in the fall of 2021.

The LRAP can help graduates repay their federal student, parent PLUS and private alternative loans if their income after graduation is below $43,000.

Louisiana College has partnered with Ardeo Education Solutions to offer the LRAP at no cost to students or families. The assistance will continue until the graduate’s income exceeds $43,000 or until their loans are completely paid off.

“We understand, especially during this difficult time the huge financial challenges facing families,” said President Rick Brewer. “LC has always pursued strategies to ensure education is accessible and affordable, and this initiative underscores our commitment to students and families seeking an excellent Christian education.”

For more information about the program or to sign-up, visit myLRAP.org.

