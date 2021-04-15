Captain of Seacor Power identified as body recovered by Coast Guard

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - Officials have confirmed the identity of the body recovered from the capsized Seacor Power as Captain David Ledet, 63, of Thibodaux.

Ledet’s body was recovered along with six survivors after the liftboat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico during severe storms on Tuesday, April 13.

Divers are staged in Port Fourchon on Thursday waiting for weather conditions to improve before examining the wreckage.

Search and rescue efforts continue for the 12 remaining crewmembers.

