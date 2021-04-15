Captain of Seacor Power identified as body recovered by Coast Guard

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - Officials have confirmed the identity of the body recovered from the capsized Seacor Power as Captain David Ledet, 63, of Thibodeaux.

Ledet’s body was recovered along with six survivors after the boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico during severe storms on Tuesday, April 13.

Divers are staged in Port Fourchon on Thursday waiting for weather conditions to improve before examining the wreckage.

Search and rescue efforts continue for the 12 remaining crewmembers.

RELATED STORIES:

‘We might lose her’ - Video from shrimp boat shows terrifying conditions off La. coast around the same time Seacor Power capsized

Coast Guard calling for any and all help in search for missing crewmembers off south La.

1 dead, 6 rescued, search on for others after boat capsizes south of Louisiana

Divers to examine capsized lift boat off Louisiana coast

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.