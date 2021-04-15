Advertisement

Captain of Seacor Power identified as body recovered by Coast Guard

Search continues for 12 missing crewmembers.
Search continues for 12 missing crewmembers.(Source: USCG)
By MyKal Vincent
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - Officials have confirmed the identity of the body recovered from the capsized Seacor Power as Captain David Ledet, 63, of Thibodeaux.

Ledet’s body was recovered along with six survivors after the boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico during severe storms on Tuesday, April 13.

Divers are staged in Port Fourchon on Thursday waiting for weather conditions to improve before examining the wreckage.

Search and rescue efforts continue for the 12 remaining crewmembers.

RELATED STORIES:

‘We might lose her’ - Video from shrimp boat shows terrifying conditions off La. coast around the same time Seacor Power capsized

Coast Guard calling for any and all help in search for missing crewmembers off south La.

1 dead, 6 rescued, search on for others after boat capsizes south of Louisiana

Divers to examine capsized lift boat off Louisiana coast

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Provided photo of LSU freshman student Kori Gauthier, 18, of Opelousas, La. (Source: Spencer...
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing LSU student
Courtney Coco, 19, was murdered in October 2004. Source: KALB
Arrest in the Courtney Coco murder investigation
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
1 dead, 6 rescued, search on for others after boat capsizes south of Louisiana
.
Courtney Coco’s family releases statement after arrest in murder case
LSU officials confirm that a student has been reported missing.
LSU police awaiting word on body found in St. John Parish

Latest News

Lauren Guillory (center top), Director of Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center, Ashley Walker and...
Local Walmarts presents check to Cabrini Hospital’s Pediatric Therapy Center
Captain of Seacor Power identified as body recovered by Coast Guard
Search and rescue efforts are underway after a boat capsized off the coast of Port Fourchon,...
Divers to examine capsized lift boat off La. coast
The Louisiana Community and Technical College System is unveiling a “Reboot Your Career”...
Four CLTCC Campuses to be Realigned in LCTCS Board Action