CLTCC to host virtual national technical letter of intent signing day April 15

CLTCC
CLTCC(KALB)
By Misty Slayter
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - College athletes had their day in February when they made formal announcements regarding their choice of college on National Signing Day. Now it’s time to honor students who will be taking their skills into technical fields.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC), along with other National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) schools, will host a virtual National Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 15.

The event, which began in 2014 at Washburn University Institute of Technology, is designed to recognize graduating high school seniors. The students will sign Letters of Intent indicating their commitment to attend CLTCC to participate in Manufacturing or Welding-related fields of study.

“By signing our incoming students to Letters of Intent, we’re telling them that we’ve reserved a place for them, and we want them,” CLTCC Chancellor James Sawtelle said. “Technical education will prepare them for a strong high-demand, high wage, and high-skill career.”

“Industry leaders are excited about this opportunity because it validates the student’s aspirations and provides an opportunity for industry representatives to meet these future workers,” Vice Chancellor of Workforce, Misty Slayter said. “I can tell you, we are just as thrilled to have these students joining our team and CLTCC Bobcat Nation as any college coach is to get new athletes.”

More than 90 technical institutions across the country will be hosting signing day ceremonies tied together by nationwide simulcasts.

Locally, the Alexandria, Jena, Many, Natchitoches and Winnfield campuses will be participating. Kinetix, based in Alexandria, will coordinate the video production for the participating CLTCC campuses. To view the signing event, login to www.CLTCC.edu.

