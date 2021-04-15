Advertisement

Disney cancels US cruise line sailings through June

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney Cruise Line is suspending all U.S. departures through June 2021 and European sailings through Oct. 9.

Disney said it’s working with American officials in “resuming operations.”

Customers impacted by the latest cancellations who paid for their reservation in full will be offered either cruise credit to be used for a future journey or a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Provided photo of LSU freshman student Kori Gauthier, 18, of Opelousas, La. (Source: Spencer...
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing LSU student
Courtney Coco, 19, was murdered in October 2004. Source: KALB
Arrest in the Courtney Coco murder investigation
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
1 dead, 6 rescued, search on for others after boat capsizes south of Louisiana
.
Courtney Coco’s family releases statement after arrest in murder case
LSU officials confirm that a student has been reported missing.
LSU police awaiting word on body found in St. John Parish

Latest News

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a House hearing on April 15, 2021.
Rep. Matt Gaetz dodges questions on Capitol Hill
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
Lauren Guillory (center top), Director of Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center, Ashley Walker and...
Local Walmarts presents check to Cabrini Hospital’s Pediatric Therapy Center
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Daunte Wright family calls for stiffer charge against ex-cop
Daunte Wright's aunt holds up photos of taser and a gun, asks if they can get a conviction
Family of Daunte Wright wants justice