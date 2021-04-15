Advertisement

Divers to examine capsized lift boat off La. coast

Search and rescue efforts are underway after a boat capsized off the coast of Port Fourchon,...
Search and rescue efforts are underway after a boat capsized off the coast of Port Fourchon, La. during heavy storms on Tues., April 13, 2021. (Source: USCG)(Source: USCG)
By Robb Hays
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORT FOURCHON, La. (WAFB) - Divers have arrived to examine the lift boat that capsized off the coast of Port Fourchon, La., Tuesday, April 13, the United States Coast Guard confirmed to WAFB Thursday, April 15.

USCG Petty Officer Carlos Galarza says private divers have been contracted to perform the mission.

Galarza said the first dive is planned for this afternoon, depending on weather conditions. The lift boat capsized during a severe storm, with 19 people on board.

Six victims were safely rescued and one was found deceased.

The other 12 workers remain missing, Galarza said Thursday morning. Many family members of the missing have been calling for divers to search the vessel to see if any victims are trapped inside.

The Coast Guard said Wednesday it had already covered more than 1,440 square miles in its searching for the missing workers.

