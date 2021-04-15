Advertisement

Local Walmarts presents check to Cabrini Hospital’s Pediatric Therapy Center

Lauren Guillory (center top), Director of Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center, Ashley Walker and...
Lauren Guillory (center top), Director of Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center, Ashley Walker and Kellie Veillon (sides) of the Cabrini Foundation and Julian, Miracle Child of the Year (center bottom), accepted a large check from two local Walmart Neighborhood Market’s store managers.(St. Frances Cabrini Hospital)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two local stores, Walmart Neighborhood Market #3727 in Alexandria and #3736 in Pineville, presented the Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center with a $5,000 check on Wednesday, April 15.

Jennifer McCloskey and Calvin Watts, stores managers at Walmart Neighborhood Market #3727 & #3736 respectively, credit their local community shoppers with having big hearts.

“We know that this kind of support and passion starts at the top with leadership and trickles down,” said Kellie Veillon, program director for the Children’s Miracle Network at Cabrini.

Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center, the only out-patient therapy center of its kind in size and scope within 90 miles of Central Louisiana.

These Walmart donations will be used to help relieve the more than 300 kids on the Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center waitlist for physical, occupational and speech therapies through a Pediatric Therapy expansion.

