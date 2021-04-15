Louisiana state trooper suspended without pay after 2020 fatal crash in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana State Police trooper who was involved in a fatal crash in Monroe in Oct. 2020 has been suspended without pay. That’s according to a statement released by Louisiana State Police dated April 14, 2021.

The statement, which is reproduced below, comes after an investigation into the crash involving Trooper Kaleb Reeves. The crash happened on Highway 165 and claimed the lives of an 18-year-old and an 11-year-old. A news release identified the deceased as 11-year-old An-Janne Lindsey and 18-year-old Kajenne Lindsey, both of Monroe.

LSP Statement:

“As a result of the fatal crash on October 1, 2020, a disciplinary decision has been issued to Trooper Kaleb Reeves ordering the maximum allowable suspension of 720 hours, under Louisiana State Police Commission Rules. His suspension will begin on April 14, 2021 and last until August 19, 2021. Trooper Reeves has been on administrative leave since March 16, 2021 pending the completion of the disciplinary review process. In addition to the disciplinary suspension, upon his return to duty, Trooper Reeves will incur restrictions on overtime and vehicle use and must successfully complete additional training in remedial driving courses and patrol operations. All of these measures are directed toward correcting conduct to ensure that Trooper Reeves can safely perform his job duties upon his return to work.

“The tragic loss of life as a result of this incident will never be forgotten. First responders are expected to respond to public safety emergencies and calls for service in an expeditious yet measured manner keeping their safety and the safety of the public a priority. Troopers are required to drive in dangerous conditions while managing a multitude of tasks and this incident serves to reinforce the importance of driver safety and vigilance. While Troopers accomplish this task successfully every day across the state, human error, driver distraction, and/or driving conditions can result in preventable motor vehicle crashes. In accordance with disciplinary policies and his driving history with LSP, the discipline delivered to Trooper Reeves was in line with departmental precedent and standards. Upon completing his suspension, Trooper Reeves will return to patrol duty.”

The following investigative report was released with the statement. It details the findings of the investigation into the crash.

