LSMSA holds Matriculation Ceremony for 99 new eagles amidst challenging school year
NATCHITOCHES, La. (LSMSA) - The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) held two matriculation ceremonies for the 99 new students in the Blue and Gold Cohorts while they were on campus for the 2021 spring semester.
After monitoring the successes at some of LSMSA’s sister institutions across the country as well as universities and boarding schools across the region, the decision was made to bring students back to campus for the Spring semester--under very controlled conditions. The cohort design allowed for social distancing, smaller class sizes, and restricted group gatherings.
“It’s been a terribly difficult time for our students, but we felt we owed it to them to pursue a return to campus,” said Executive Director Dr. Steve Horton.
At the Matriculation Ceremonies, held on Feb. 11 and March 23, Associate Lecturer of History Dr. Kyle Stephens delivered the Keynote Address. “You are no longer Louisiana School novices,” he said. “You are already veterans who have been tested in virtual classrooms that in many ways have been more challenging than the real thing. By being in this room you demonstrate your commitment, your boldness, and your bravery. The future belongs to you and the future is bright indeed.”
Director of Academic Services Dr. Kristi Pope Key and Director of Enrollment and Student Services Emily Shumate offered words of wisdom to the students as they walked up onto the stage to receive their certificates. SGO President Paige Delsa, SGO Vice President Kait Berry, Junior Class President Issac Lecompte, and Senior Class President Madeline Lorio oversaw the signing of the matriculation roster by each student.
The matriculants were invited onstage individually and officially welcomed as LSMSA students. Dr. Horton gave them each a certificate and an elbow bump in place of the usual handshake. The event was live-streamed so friends and family members could watch from home.
“You’ve been Eagles for seven months and you’ve only been in the nest for four weeks,” said Dr. Horton as he addressed the new students. “It seems like you got here yesterday and the time has flown by. Some of you are part of the first group to come back to the nest after we closed the campus during the pandemic. We’re doing things a little bit differently and we’re all here to celebrate with you.”
The certificate students received for their matriculation will soon be replaced by the prestigious LSMSA diploma when they graduate.
“They’re bookends to your experience here,” said Dr. Horton. Between now and then you’ll fill reams of important paperwork. Remember to equate love and work. Your actions are always the measure of your love for the Louisiana School…Flex your talents and abilities…Sense what it can mean for you to soar with the Eagles!”
Class of 2021:
- Sy’rai Adams - Slidell
- John Littleton, West Monroe
- Andrew Palermo, Houma
- Jamie Simpson - Lake Charles
Class of 2022:
- Julius Adams - Columbia
- Ashton Andrepont - Arnaudville
- Allie Benoit - Sulphur
- Lee Braud - Saint Martinville
- Sylver Chaisson - Gray
- Max Collette - Lake Charles
- Hailey Dangerfield - Slidell
- Haley Flynn - Pineville
- Liliana Geier - Mandeville
- Nicholas Guagliardo - Ponchatoula
- Jordan Hoffman - Lake Charles
- Abby Huddleston - Lake Charles
- Seth Huertas - Houma
- Jillian McDougal - Baton Rouge
- Michael Meaney - DeRidder
- Tristan Nilsson - Slidell
- Lianzei Perez - Monroe
- Adrianna Rhodes - Benton
- Lily St. Amant - Ruston
- Brandon Turner - Sulphur
- Allison Viator - Maurice
- Cami Wainwright - Pine Grove
- Yara Younces - Alexandria
- Zeina Younes - Alexandria
Class of 2023:
- Ren Ackoury - Baton Rouge
- L.J. Aguillard - Ball
- Juliana Allemand -Thibodaux
- Alexis Andersen - Pineville
- Ravi Baker
- Nick Bennett - Slidell
- Olivia Bergen - Lake Charles
- Aidan Borne - Prairieville
- Will Brown - Industry, TX
- Aaron Burton
- Annemarie Campbell - Patterson
- Emma Cecchini - Denham Springs
- Hunter Chaisson - Houma
- Aroma Chanda - Hammond
- Rachael Christensen - Natchitoches
- Emma Circello - Livonia
- Natalie Conravey - Destrehan
- Carter Copsey - Tickfaw
- River Costello - Baker
- Ethan Cruz - Benton
- Manasi Desai - Monroe
- Adam Deslatte - Hammond
- Joy Dong - Calcasieu Parish
- Samantha Dugan - Mandeville
- Jolie England - Alexandria
- Madeline Falgout - Ponchatoula
- Aidan Feess - Locust Grove, GA
- Beau Fontenot - Ville Platte
- Elizabeth Garner - Batchelor
- Marshall Gawel - Bossier City
- Josh Gillett - Lake Charles
- Ashley Green - Houma
- Lacey Guagliardo - Morgan City
- Grace Guidry - Covington
- Kaitlyn Hoang - Houma
- Alyse Huguet - Greenwell Springs
- Arianna Jackson - Mandeville
- Leighanna Kain - Bossier City
- Paulina Lamont - Benton
- Danielle Lamy - Covington
- Ari Lee - Bush
- Isabella Leslie - Lake Charles
- Kate Long - Alexandria
- Nena Lyons - Lake Charles
- Meredith Methvin - Natchitoches
- Kate Montgomery - Benton
- Emma Moss - Lake Charles
- Jordan Murray - Pineville
- Lyrrice Mwaghore - Luling
- Kylie Nguyen - Prairieville
- Reese Nordan - Lake Charles
- Talyn Novak - Alexandria
- Sam Owen - Ruston
- Jeanne Patterson - Opelousas
- Jaime Perdue - Kingwood, TX
- Cece Perry - Alexandria
- Kate Peterson - Ruston
- Anh Pham - Ruston
- Uyen Nhi Pham - Lafayette
- Cara Plaisance - Lockort
- Joy Qiu - Houma
- Elise Ramcourt - Lake Charles
- Sara Rodrigue - Thibodaux
- Evan Shelton - Leesville
- Rosie Shultz - Ruston
- Justice Sittner - Monroe
- Noah Speights - Lake Charles
- Karli Swanzy - Ville Platte
- Maddie Williams - Paulina
- Cole Williamson - Lafayette
- Kelsey Young - Sunshine
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 LSMSA. All rights reserved.