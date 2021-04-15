LSMSA holds Matriculation Ceremony for 99 new eagles amidst challenging school year

NATCHITOCHES, La. (LSMSA) - The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) held two matriculation ceremonies for the 99 new students in the Blue and Gold Cohorts while they were on campus for the 2021 spring semester.

After monitoring the successes at some of LSMSA’s sister institutions across the country as well as universities and boarding schools across the region, the decision was made to bring students back to campus for the Spring semester--under very controlled conditions. The cohort design allowed for social distancing, smaller class sizes, and restricted group gatherings.

“It’s been a terribly difficult time for our students, but we felt we owed it to them to pursue a return to campus,” said Executive Director Dr. Steve Horton.

At the Matriculation Ceremonies, held on Feb. 11 and March 23, Associate Lecturer of History Dr. Kyle Stephens delivered the Keynote Address. “You are no longer Louisiana School novices,” he said. “You are already veterans who have been tested in virtual classrooms that in many ways have been more challenging than the real thing. By being in this room you demonstrate your commitment, your boldness, and your bravery. The future belongs to you and the future is bright indeed.”

Director of Academic Services Dr. Kristi Pope Key and Director of Enrollment and Student Services Emily Shumate offered words of wisdom to the students as they walked up onto the stage to receive their certificates. SGO President Paige Delsa, SGO Vice President Kait Berry, Junior Class President Issac Lecompte, and Senior Class President Madeline Lorio oversaw the signing of the matriculation roster by each student.

The matriculants were invited onstage individually and officially welcomed as LSMSA students. Dr. Horton gave them each a certificate and an elbow bump in place of the usual handshake. The event was live-streamed so friends and family members could watch from home.

“You’ve been Eagles for seven months and you’ve only been in the nest for four weeks,” said Dr. Horton as he addressed the new students. “It seems like you got here yesterday and the time has flown by. Some of you are part of the first group to come back to the nest after we closed the campus during the pandemic. We’re doing things a little bit differently and we’re all here to celebrate with you.”

The certificate students received for their matriculation will soon be replaced by the prestigious LSMSA diploma when they graduate.

“They’re bookends to your experience here,” said Dr. Horton. Between now and then you’ll fill reams of important paperwork. Remember to equate love and work. Your actions are always the measure of your love for the Louisiana School…Flex your talents and abilities…Sense what it can mean for you to soar with the Eagles!”

Class of 2021:

Sy’rai Adams - Slidell

John Littleton, West Monroe

Andrew Palermo, Houma

Jamie Simpson - Lake Charles

Class of 2022:

Julius Adams - Columbia

Ashton Andrepont - Arnaudville

Allie Benoit - Sulphur

Lee Braud - Saint Martinville

Sylver Chaisson - Gray

Max Collette - Lake Charles

Hailey Dangerfield - Slidell

Haley Flynn - Pineville

Liliana Geier - Mandeville

Nicholas Guagliardo - Ponchatoula

Jordan Hoffman - Lake Charles

Abby Huddleston - Lake Charles

Seth Huertas - Houma

Jillian McDougal - Baton Rouge

Michael Meaney - DeRidder

Tristan Nilsson - Slidell

Lianzei Perez - Monroe

Adrianna Rhodes - Benton

Lily St. Amant - Ruston

Brandon Turner - Sulphur

Allison Viator - Maurice

Cami Wainwright - Pine Grove

Yara Younces - Alexandria

Zeina Younes - Alexandria

Class of 2023:

Ren Ackoury - Baton Rouge

L.J. Aguillard - Ball

Juliana Allemand -Thibodaux

Alexis Andersen - Pineville

Ravi Baker

Nick Bennett - Slidell

Olivia Bergen - Lake Charles

Aidan Borne - Prairieville

Will Brown - Industry, TX

Aaron Burton

Annemarie Campbell - Patterson

Emma Cecchini - Denham Springs

Hunter Chaisson - Houma

Aroma Chanda - Hammond

Rachael Christensen - Natchitoches

Emma Circello - Livonia

Natalie Conravey - Destrehan

Carter Copsey - Tickfaw

River Costello - Baker

Ethan Cruz - Benton

Manasi Desai - Monroe

Adam Deslatte - Hammond

Joy Dong - Calcasieu Parish

Samantha Dugan - Mandeville

Jolie England - Alexandria

Madeline Falgout - Ponchatoula

Aidan Feess - Locust Grove, GA

Beau Fontenot - Ville Platte

Elizabeth Garner - Batchelor

Marshall Gawel - Bossier City

Josh Gillett - Lake Charles

Ashley Green - Houma

Lacey Guagliardo - Morgan City

Grace Guidry - Covington

Kaitlyn Hoang - Houma

Alyse Huguet - Greenwell Springs

Arianna Jackson - Mandeville

Leighanna Kain - Bossier City

Paulina Lamont - Benton

Danielle Lamy - Covington

Ari Lee - Bush

Isabella Leslie - Lake Charles

Kate Long - Alexandria

Nena Lyons - Lake Charles

Meredith Methvin - Natchitoches

Kate Montgomery - Benton

Emma Moss - Lake Charles

Jordan Murray - Pineville

Lyrrice Mwaghore - Luling

Kylie Nguyen - Prairieville

Reese Nordan - Lake Charles

Talyn Novak - Alexandria

Sam Owen - Ruston

Jeanne Patterson - Opelousas

Jaime Perdue - Kingwood, TX

Cece Perry - Alexandria

Kate Peterson - Ruston

Anh Pham - Ruston

Uyen Nhi Pham - Lafayette

Cara Plaisance - Lockort

Joy Qiu - Houma

Elise Ramcourt - Lake Charles

Sara Rodrigue - Thibodaux

Evan Shelton - Leesville

Rosie Shultz - Ruston

Justice Sittner - Monroe

Noah Speights - Lake Charles

Karli Swanzy - Ville Platte

Maddie Williams - Paulina

Cole Williamson - Lafayette

Kelsey Young - Sunshine

