LSMSA students elected as LA FBLA President and District III Vice President

NATCHITOCHES, La. (LSMSA) - Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) held its virtual Louisiana State Leadership conference on March 24-30. The results, published on April 12, revealed that LSMSA Sophomore Julia Ferrell was elected by a statewide vote as Louisiana State FBLA President and LSMSA Sophomore Aroma Chanda was elected District III, vice president.

Julia will preside over district and state leadership conferences for 2021-2022 and represent Louisiana at the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago in June 2022.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new journey as Louisiana State President,” she shared. “I am excited to give back to the organization that has opened so many doors for me. Through my “JOIN Julia” plan I hope to help LA Future Business Leaders of America recover from the downfalls of Covid-19. The pillars of “JOIN Julia” are to jumpstart membership, organize and prioritize LA FBLA, increase philanthropy, and network statewide and nationally.”

Julia added that being a student at LSMSA has helped tremendously in making her independent and organized.

“The school has helped me to realize the importance of putting hard work into achieving a goal,” she said. “I am thankful for my Eagle Family for all of their support. Special thanks to my LSMSA FBLA Adviser Sheila Kidd for the endless support and motivation, Dr. Kristi Key for helping me maintain my academic responsibilities during this new chapter of my life, and to my first FBLA Advisers, Mrs. Garland and Mrs. Page at Natchitoches Central High School who helped to unleash my passion for Future Business Leaders of America. Thank you to my friends and family for the love and support. Last but not least, thank you to the members of Louisiana FBLA for trusting me and selecting me for this exciting opportunity! I hope to make everyone proud as the Louisiana Future Business Leaders of America State President for the 2021-2022 term!”

Aroma is charged with planning and leading the District III leadership conference, held annually at Northwestern State University. District III includes Natchitoches, Sabine, Winn, Red River and Grant Parish’s FBLA members.

“I am super excited to serve as District III Vice President this upcoming year,” she said. “I am especially thankful to LSMSA for introducing FBLA to me and for the endless support I have received from my friends, family, and the teachers/staff at LSMSA. Despite only being here for a short time, my experiences at LSMSA have already taught me so much. The academic, extracurricular, and social opportunities I have been provided with this year have helped me become a more well-rounded student overall.”

Aroma is currently involved in extracurriculars such as volleyball, Asian American Association, National Honorary Society, and tutoring.

“These activities have taught me how to become an active member of the community, manage my time, and be more responsible,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what else is in store during my time here! Some of the things I hope to focus on during my time as District III Vice President, are diversity, unity, and an increase in local chapter activities. I am really excited to bring an energetic and optimistic attitude to create an environment that supports unity throughout members of District III this coming year!”

Both Julia and Aroma along with other State Officers will lead members across Louisiana in their endeavors at all seven district conferences. They’re thrilled to represent Louisiana and District III in inspiring and preparing students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSMSA. All rights reserved.