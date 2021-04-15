LSUA announces Mulder Scholarship recipients

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria has announced the two recipients of the prestigious Howard and Eloise Mulder Endowed Scholarship.

The continuing student awardee is Destiny Harrison, and the incoming student awardee is Khloe Morton.

Destiny Harrison surprised on the LSUA campus. (LSUA)

Harrison is currently a sophomore chemistry major from Loganville, Georgia. She was notified at a surprise ceremony on the LSUA campus while working in the Admissions office. She is also a member of esteemed Ambassadors on campus.

“I am so excited and proud to be a Mulder Scholar,” said Harrison. “I had no idea I was going to receive the award. I hadn’t heard anything from the committee, so I thought I had not been chosen. This was a wonderful surprise.”

Morton, a senior at Tioga High School, was surprised at a ceremony during her biology class on the Tioga campus. The Pineville native intends on majoring in kinesiology and will begin at LSUA in Fall 2021 along with her boyfriend Josh.

Khloe Morton, a senior at Tioga, is one of the two recipients of LSUA's Mulder Scholarship. (Nathan Parish | LSUA)

“I am so thankful for this opportunity. I would not be where I am without God. Everything I do is for Him and His glory,” said Morton. “I knew wanted to stay local to be close to my mom and five-year-old sister.”

The two students were chosen based on their applications and interview process.

The recipients will be known as a Mulder Scholar and their award will cover the full cost of a semester’s tuition, fees, books, and on-campus housing and meal plans incurred as a direct result of the recipient’s attendance at LSUA. The scholarship will be awarded to the student throughout their academic career at LSUA, not to exceed more than eight consecutive semesters.

Howard and Eloise Mulder were staunch supporters of LSUA. Both were founding members of the LSUA Foundation and served the Board of Directors for eight years. In 2001, both Howard and Eloise were honored for their service to LSUA by being awarded the LSUA Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed to anyone by the University.

