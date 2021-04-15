Advertisement

LSUA announces Mulder Scholarship recipients

By LSUA
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria has announced the two recipients of the prestigious Howard and Eloise Mulder Endowed Scholarship.

The continuing student awardee is Destiny Harrison, and the incoming student awardee is Khloe Morton.

Destiny Harrison surprised on the LSUA campus.
Destiny Harrison surprised on the LSUA campus.(LSUA)

Harrison is currently a sophomore chemistry major from Loganville, Georgia. She was notified at a surprise ceremony on the LSUA campus while working in the Admissions office. She is also a member of esteemed Ambassadors on campus.

“I am so excited and proud to be a Mulder Scholar,” said Harrison. “I had no idea I was going to receive the award. I hadn’t heard anything from the committee, so I thought I had not been chosen. This was a wonderful surprise.”

Morton, a senior at Tioga High School, was surprised at a ceremony during her biology class on the Tioga campus. The Pineville native intends on majoring in kinesiology and will begin at LSUA in Fall 2021 along with her boyfriend Josh.

Khloe Morton, a senior at Tioga, is one of the two recipients of LSUA's Mulder Scholarship.
Khloe Morton, a senior at Tioga, is one of the two recipients of LSUA's Mulder Scholarship.(Nathan Parish | LSUA)

“I am so thankful for this opportunity. I would not be where I am without God. Everything I do is for Him and His glory,” said Morton. “I knew wanted to stay local to be close to my mom and five-year-old sister.”

The two students were chosen based on their applications and interview process.

The recipients will be known as a Mulder Scholar and their award will cover the full cost of a semester’s tuition, fees, books, and on-campus housing and meal plans incurred as a direct result of the recipient’s attendance at LSUA. The scholarship will be awarded to the student throughout their academic career at LSUA, not to exceed more than eight consecutive semesters.

Howard and Eloise Mulder were staunch supporters of LSUA. Both were founding members of the LSUA Foundation and served the Board of Directors for eight years. In 2001, both Howard and Eloise were honored for their service to LSUA by being awarded the LSUA Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed to anyone by the University.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSUA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Provided photo of LSU freshman student Kori Gauthier, 18, of Opelousas, La. (Source: Spencer...
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing LSU student
Courtney Coco, 19, was murdered in October 2004. Source: KALB
Arrest in the Courtney Coco murder investigation
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
1 dead, 6 rescued, search on for others after boat capsizes south of Louisiana
.
Courtney Coco’s family releases statement after arrest in murder case
LSU officials confirm that a student has been reported missing.
LSU police awaiting word on body found in St. John Parish

Latest News

Thousands of unused vaccines had to be sent back to Baton Rouge after not being used in Region 6.
Too many vaccines, not enough people
COVID-19 vaccine update in Cenla
Medical marijuana in Louisiana. (Source: WAFB)
Louisiana bill proposes tax on Marijuana to help fix roads
Joe Bishop talks about continued debris cleanup in Rapides Parish.
Joe Bishop