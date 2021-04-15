Paragon Casino Resort opens new sports bar

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - WATCH: “The Draft Room” opens to the public on Friday, April 16.

It’s being called a “World-Class” sports bar in Central Louisiana. “The Draft Room” is located inside the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville featuring over a hundred screens, over 80 beers to choose from in bottles and on tap, food, and even an oyster bar.

When Covid-19 caused the casino to close for several months last year, the project was paused. The casino re-opened on May 20 of 2020. Assistant General Manager and Vice-Chairman of the Tunica Biloxi Tribe, Marshall Ray Sampson Sr., says they started the project in November of this year. With so much time lost because of the pandemic, the eight-month project was turned into a four-month project. “We really put the gas pedal down,” said Paragon’s General Manager, Jody Madigan.

Both Sampson and Madigan say that getting to this point, being able to open this new addition, is because of support from the community during trying times. Sampson says- “We are pleased and thankful to say that Paragon continued to prosper due to our patrons’ ongoing support during these challenging times,”.

