Advertisement

Paragon Casino Resort opens new sports bar

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - WATCH: “The Draft Room” opens to the public on Friday, April 16.

It’s being called a “World-Class” sports bar in Central Louisiana. “The Draft Room” is located inside the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville featuring over a hundred screens, over 80 beers to choose from in bottles and on tap, food, and even an oyster bar.

When Covid-19 caused the casino to close for several months last year, the project was paused. The casino re-opened on May 20 of 2020. Assistant General Manager and Vice-Chairman of the Tunica Biloxi Tribe, Marshall Ray Sampson Sr., says they started the project in November of this year. With so much time lost because of the pandemic, the eight-month project was turned into a four-month project. “We really put the gas pedal down,” said Paragon’s General Manager, Jody Madigan.

Both Sampson and Madigan say that getting to this point, being able to open this new addition, is because of support from the community during trying times. Sampson says- “We are pleased and thankful to say that Paragon continued to prosper due to our patrons’ ongoing support during these challenging times,”.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Coco, 19, was murdered in October 2004. Source: KALB
Arrest in the Courtney Coco murder investigation
Officials discovered a body washed up from the river in Reserve on Tuesday morning. (Source:...
Body recovered from Miss. River in St. John Parish
LSU officials confirm that a student has been reported missing.
LSU police awaiting word on body found in St. John Parish
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office dispatcher arrested
Former Louisiana dispatcher arrested after refusing to return $1.2 million accidentally placed in account
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
1 dead, 6 rescued, search on for others after boat capsizes south of Louisiana

Latest News

The famous cougars Jack and Diane were brought back home to their new habitat at the Alexandria...
Cougars Jack and Diane finally return to Alexandria Zoo
Jack and Diane return to Alexandria Zoo
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
Bradley Stracener went missing on Oct. 30, 2019. To leave a tip about Stracener’s whereabouts,...
The search continues for a missing man in Vernon Parish; nearly a year and six months later