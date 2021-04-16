CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital opens new Pediatric Specialties Clinic

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini unveiled a new pediatric clinic this morning, set to bring in specialists from other areas to the hospital to care previously inaccessible to patients before.

Specialists from across the state will now have a place to come once a week, or once a month, to see Central Louisiana pediatric patients so they are not forced to travel far distances for care.

“These are pediatric specialists that aren’t located here in Central Louisiana, but we’re able to bring them in once a month, a couple times a week, whatever is needed to treat the patients here,” said Ashley Walker, the Cabrini Foundation’s director of development. And with this clinic, we’re able to recruit additional specialists to make sure that other pediatric specialties are able to come in-house here.”

CHRISTUS Cabrini Foundation raised more than $630,000 to make the clinic a reality.

Currently, the clinic hosts pediatric ophthalmology, gastroenterology, surgery, cardiology and neonatal specialists. Cabrini now plans to recruit additional specialists to the area with the new space.

At the unveiling, the hospital blessed the new clinic, which is in the women and children wing of Cabrini Hospital, showing off the new space to those who were there.

