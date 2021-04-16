Advertisement

Convergence Media students earn regional, national awards for journalism

Alena Noakes, senior convergence media major, won awards for photography in three journalism...
Alena Noakes, senior convergence media major, won awards for photography in three journalism competitions. A few pictures to place include, (top left) LC Baseball v. McMurry University on March 7, 2020, (top right) coverage of the Natchez Balloon Festival for an editorial spread on Alexandria illustrator, Alex Felter, (bottom left) Charles Williams, LC senior, at Union Board's 70s-themed skate night and (bottom right) and LC Baseball v. Mary Hardin-Baylor on Feb. 23, 2020.(Alena Noakes/Wildcats Media)
By Elizabeth Clarke
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (LC) - Louisiana College convergence media students have been making a name for themselves—and the college—across the South for outstanding work in writing, photography and podcasting.

Last month, three Louisiana College journalism students have been recognized by the Southeast Journalism Conference Best of the South Competition for 2021.

  • Alena Noakes - 2nd, press photography
  • Kylei Cornelison - 14th, feature writing; 7th,op-ed writing
  • Joel Thompson - 5th, op-ed writing

SEJC includes 45 colleges and universities in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

This week, the Society of Professional Journalists Region 12 Mark of Excellence Awards named its best in collegiate journalism. Region 12 includes all colleges and universities in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

  • Alena Noakes - Winner, Feature Photography; Winner, General News Photography; Finalist, Editorial Writing
  • Kylei Cornelison - Finalist, Podcast

Winners in each category go on to compete in the national competition.

The National Federation of Press Women Communication Contest 2020 awards ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19, but LC won awards in three categories in the At-Large Contest, which includes 30 states that don’t have a state competition.

In the professional competition, professors Dr. Elizabeth Clarke and Brian Manuel, and students Jerry Clark and Alena Noakes placed second for their work on the investigative podcast series “Telling Lives: Cold Cases in a True Way.” Joel Thompson placed first in collegiate op-ed writing, and Alena Noakes placed first in collegiate photography. Thompson and Noakes went on to place in the national competition.

  • Joel Thompson - 2nd Place, Collegiate/Education, Opinion/Editorial/Reviews, Boom, There It Is: The Facepalm That is the Louisiana Gubernatorial Election
  • Alena Noakes - 3rd Place, Collegiate/Education, Photographs, Through the Lens–Baseball tournament

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards issues state of emergency declaration due to ongoing weather threat
Provided photo of LSU freshman student Kori Gauthier, 18, of Opelousas, La. (Source: Spencer...
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing LSU student
Courtney Coco, 19, was murdered in October 2004. Source: KALB
Arrest in the Courtney Coco murder investigation
.
Courtney Coco’s family releases statement after arrest in murder case
Search continues for 12 missing crewmembers.
Captain of Seacor Power identified as body recovered by Coast Guard

Latest News

NSU gate
Phlebotomy class begins April 26
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13. (Source: Captain Josh Howard)
Second body recovered 33 miles from Seacor Power site; divers yet to get inside vessel
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations