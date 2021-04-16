Advertisement

Galen Loyd races for excellence to become Grant’s fastest 200m runner

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Every athlete has their own story, and for Grant’s Galen Loyd, that’s wearing multiple hats.

“My dad got in a wreck in 2012 that caused him to be paralyzed,” said senior Galen Loyd. “I’ve been helping take care of him ever since.”

Galen’s father, Greg Loyd, has been in a wheelchair for nine years, but that hasn’t stopped him from helping Galen better himself on the track.

“I video every time I race so he can look at it and tell me what I need to do to get better,” said Loyd. “He’s not there physically, but he still finds a way to coach me.”

Every piece of advice he’s taken has lead to Loyd breaking records. Recently, he ran a 21.61 in the 200m race breaking Grant High School’s record of 21.7. It was a record that belonged to his current head coach Kartavius Hamilton.

“That morning I texted him and told him that it was the day for him to break the record,” said Kartavius. “It was very emotional for both of us especially with it being my record.”

“My first year running track I ran a 22.4,” said Loyd. “Coach Hamilton told me then that I would break it soon and four years later I did.”

Loyd has not one, but two, role models in his life that have helped him achieve his goals, but it’s his hard work that has helped to complete the recipe.

“We have after-school practice almost every day, but I stay later,” said Loyd.” Sometimes I even go to the gym afterward to put in more work in.”

With the work ethic he maintains, he hopes to be in the record books again.

“I just want to be the greatest,” Loyd said. “I want to make something out of what I do.”

