LHSAA releases softball playoff brackets
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 softball playoff brackets.
Listed below are the Central Louisiana teams that made the playoffs, and you can click each tab for the full bracket.
The home teams are listed second.
Class 5A
- #24 Denham Springs vs #9 Natchitoches Central
- #26 Mandeville vs #7 Pineville
- #18 Ponchatoula vs #15 Alexandria
Class 4A
- #20 Rayne vs #13 Leesville
- #30 Edna Karr vs #3 Tioga
Class 3A
- #32 Booker T. Washington (N.O.) vs #1 Grant
- #17 Church Point vs #16 Caldwell Parish
- #28 Loranger vs #5 Buckeye
- #30 Carroll vs #3 Jena
- #26 Marksville vs #7 Sterlington
Class 2A
- #32 Lakeview vs #1 Many
- #17 Springfield vs #16 Avoyelles Charter
- #25 Pickering vs #8 Loreauville
- #29 Jonesboro-Hodge vs #4 Winnfield
- #30 Delhi Charter vs #3 Rosepine
- #22 Mangham vs #11 Bunkie
- #27 Avoyelles vs #6 D’Arbonne Woods
Class 1A
- #4 Montgomery (First-round bye) (facing Block in Regional round)
- #13 Block (First-round bye) (facing Montgomery in Regional round)
- #18 Arcadia vs #15 Northwood-Lena
- #2 LaSalle (First-round bye) (facing winner of Arcadia/Northwood-Lena in Regional round)
Class B
- #17 Castor vs #16 Fairview
- #24 Maurepas vs #9 Anacoco
- #21 Monterey vs #12 Oak Hill
- #20 Weston vs #13 Pitkin
- #18 Negreet vs #15 Elizabeth
Class C
- #9 Hicks (First-round bye) (facing Evans in Regional round)
- #12 Hornbeck (First-round bye) (facing Ebarb in Regional round)
- #14 Simpson (First-round bye) (facing Summerfield in Regional round)
- #7 Georgetown (First-round bye) (facing Downsville in Regional round)
- #2 Plainview (First-round bye) (facing South Cameron in Regional round)
Division I
Division II
Division III
- #14 St. Mary’s Academy vs #3 Holy Savior Menard
Division IV
Division V
- #4 St. Josephs’s - Plaucheville (First-round bye) (facing Family Community in Quarterfinal round)
- #3 University Academy (First-round bye) (facing Grace Christian in Quarterfinal round)
- #6 Grace Christian (First-round bye) (facing University Academy in Quarterfinal round)
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.