LHSAA releases softball playoff brackets

LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 softball playoff brackets.

Listed below are the Central Louisiana teams that made the playoffs, and you can click each tab for the full bracket.

The home teams are listed second.

#24 Denham Springs vs #9 Natchitoches Central

#26 Mandeville vs #7 Pineville

#18 Ponchatoula vs #15 Alexandria

#20 Rayne vs #13 Leesville

#30 Edna Karr vs #3 Tioga

#32 Booker T. Washington (N.O.) vs #1 Grant

#17 Church Point vs #16 Caldwell Parish

#28 Loranger vs #5 Buckeye

#30 Carroll vs #3 Jena

#26 Marksville vs #7 Sterlington

#32 Lakeview vs #1 Many

#17 Springfield vs #16 Avoyelles Charter

#25 Pickering vs #8 Loreauville

#29 Jonesboro-Hodge vs #4 Winnfield

#30 Delhi Charter vs #3 Rosepine

#22 Mangham vs #11 Bunkie

#27 Avoyelles vs #6 D’Arbonne Woods

#4 Montgomery (First-round bye) (facing Block in Regional round)

#13 Block (First-round bye) (facing Montgomery in Regional round)

#18 Arcadia vs #15 Northwood-Lena

#2 LaSalle (First-round bye) (facing winner of Arcadia/Northwood-Lena in Regional round)

#17 Castor vs #16 Fairview

#24 Maurepas vs #9 Anacoco

#21 Monterey vs #12 Oak Hill

#20 Weston vs #13 Pitkin

#18 Negreet vs #15 Elizabeth

#9 Hicks (First-round bye) (facing Evans in Regional round)

#12 Hornbeck (First-round bye) (facing Ebarb in Regional round)

#14 Simpson (First-round bye) (facing Summerfield in Regional round)

#7 Georgetown (First-round bye) (facing Downsville in Regional round)

#2 Plainview (First-round bye) (facing South Cameron in Regional round)

#14 St. Mary’s Academy vs #3 Holy Savior Menard

#4 St. Josephs’s - Plaucheville (First-round bye) (facing Family Community in Quarterfinal round)

#3 University Academy (First-round bye) (facing Grace Christian in Quarterfinal round)

#6 Grace Christian (First-round bye) (facing University Academy in Quarterfinal round)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.