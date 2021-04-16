When will Military Highway in Pineville be complete?

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A question that many people in Central Louisiana have been asking for over a year is when will Military Highway construction be complete?

U.S. 165 in Pineville has been closed since November of 2019 due to poor road conditions. District 27 State Representative Mike Johnson said what’s delayed this $2 million project has been trying to relocate the utilities (water, sewage, gas, cable, etc.). This was supposed to be completed in Feb. but just finished at the end of March.

“Electricity and Suddenlink were the last ones to finish. The City of Pineville sewer and water took a while but those were all a month to six weeks later than what we wanted,” said Johnson.

Construction on the actual overpass began at the beginning of April and is expected to be finished and open to the public by the end of August as long as there are no rain delays. Johnson met with DOTD on Friday and said the safe goal is to have the bridge open by Labor Day.

“What I can tell those that are concerned is that the worst times of wait are over. We can see a light at the end of the tunnel and I think by late summer, we can see that this roadway will be reopened,” said Johnson.

DOTD says before U.S. 165 closed, over 8,000 vehicles traveled on the bridge per day. Johnson hopes that when it opens back up, it’ll be more convenient for the residents and new businesses that are along that stretch.

