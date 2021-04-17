Arrest made in attempted murder incident

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a connection with that shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 5400 block of Rutland Road.

During a physical altercation, the suspect produced a shotgun which he discharged striking the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Demetrius Collins, 37, of Alexandria, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

