ASH ‘Best Buddies’ club holds field day event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High School’s ‘Best Buddies” club has been striving for the inclusion of special needs students.

The club currently has about 68 members, or “buddies,” that dedicate their time to making sure that special needs students at the school are included in different events and activities, even just checking on them throughout the day at school. Most recently, the club put on a “field day” event in the gym. The event featured inflatable obstacle courses, relay races, games, and more. Special needs students spent the day with their buddies participating in these different activities.

“Our main focus is students with special needs, but we want to make sure that every single student feels included,” said special education teacher, Adilya Ellington.

She says that any student who’s interested in becoming a buddy is welcome to see what it’s all about.

“All of the buddies that are in the club are absolutely amazing and spend and pour all their time into wanting to impact their lives,” said Aislinn Cobb, club president.

Members of the club say that it’s not just a club, it’s a family.

