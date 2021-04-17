Advertisement

Coast Guard announces two more crewmembers recovered; found unresponsive

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORT FOURCHON, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard has announced that two more crewmembers have been recovered in the search and recovery of the missing in the aftermath of the lift boat disaster at Port Fourchon. They were unresponsive. A total of four crew members have been recovered unresponsive with nine more unaccounted for.

Seacor contracted commercial divers from Donjon Marine Company who were diving on the capsized Seacor Power lift boat recovered two more unresponsive people Friday.

Out of respect for the privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered or missing.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts.”

Donjon divers returned to the scene at 7:50 a.m. Friday to conduct an assessment and began dive operations. The divers had to stop diving mid-morning due to dangerous weather conditions but resumed diving operations again at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Donjon dive operations are scheduled to continue throughout Friday evening, weather permitting.

