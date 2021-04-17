Jags roll to 49-7 win in 47th annual Bayou Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars rolled to a dominant 49-7 victory over the Grambling State Tigers in the 47th annual Bayou Classic. The Jags extended their winning streak over the Tigers to three games with the win.

Quarterback Ladarius Skelton earned his third game MVP in the Bayou Classic. Skelton rushed for 76 yards on seven carries and two scores.

The Jags (5-1, 4-1 SWAC) offense was clicking as the ground game led the way for Southern as they scored six rushing touchdowns in the win over the Tigers. Southern’s win in the 47th annual Bayou Classic would be the third biggest margin of victory over Grambling State and the largest since 1981.

Skelton got things started with a three-yard touchdown run to cap off a 12 play 75-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead. The Jags forced a Grambling State three and out and the Jags added another rushing touchdown with a Craig Nelson touchdown run, his first of the season to make it 14-0 to end the first quarter.

John Lampley found a wide-open Travis Tucker for a 25-yard touchdown catch to extend the Jags lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter. The ground game would continue for Southern as Jarrod Sims ripped off a 37-yard run to set up a short-yard touchdown for himself to make it 28-0 late in the first half.

Southern and Skelton would start the third quarter off the same way they did the first as Skelton found the end zone again for his second rushing touchdown of the game to finish off a six-play 69-yard drive to make it 35-0 early in the third quarter.

The Tigers would finally get on the board in the third quarter as Elijah Walker found Raylon Richardson to make it 35-7. Southern would answer with another touchdown drive of their own as Auburn transfer Marquis McClain scored on a five-yard reverse to make it 42-7.

The Jags would find the end zone again, as their third quarterback of the day, Bubba McDaniel scored on a five-yard touchdown run to make it 49-7. The scoring play was set up by a 43-yard pitch and catch from McDaniel to Tucker.

