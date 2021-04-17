New legislation aims to give victims of child sex abuse more time to come forward with a claim against their abuser

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State Representative Jason Hughes of New Orleans says he has an obligation to victims of child sex abuse to fight on their behalf.

“Since I have filed this bill, I have heard from victims around the State, I have also heard from families, unfortunately, victims, that took their lives because it was just so overwhelming,” said Rep. Hughes, D-New Orleans.

Hughes recently filed House Bill 492, the legislation that would give survivors of sexual abuse more time to come forward with a claim against their abuser in Civil Court.

“This bill would extend the statute of limitations from 10 years to 35 years, because, unfortunately, children that are victims of child sexual abuse face so much trauma, they face embarrassment and often times it takes them many years before they’re ready to actually come forward and face their predator,” said Rep. Hughes.

Sexual abuse survivor Richard Windmann, who is also President of the organization, Survivors of Childhood Sex Abuse, supports the bill and says it’s long been needed, especially when you consider most victims aren’t ready to come forward until well into adulthood.

“It raises awareness that the victims and survivors know that people, the leadership of the state care and lets them know that constituents care about their safety and their sanctity and I think it will go a long way for those souls who suffer in silence to finally have an avenue or vector for healing,” said Windmann.

Hughes says his bill is about empowering victims and giving them justice.

“It’s about helping them bring some sense of closure and it’s also about exposing these predators,” Hughes said.

Rep. Hughes says he plans to bring forward his bill in the next couple of weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.