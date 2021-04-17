Advertisement

New legislation aims to give victims of child sex abuse more time to come forward with a claim against their abuser

(KALB)
By Kimberly Curth
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State Representative Jason Hughes of New Orleans says he has an obligation to victims of child sex abuse to fight on their behalf.

“Since I have filed this bill, I have heard from victims around the State, I have also heard from families, unfortunately, victims, that took their lives because it was just so overwhelming,” said Rep. Hughes, D-New Orleans.

Hughes recently filed House Bill 492, the legislation that would give survivors of sexual abuse more time to come forward with a claim against their abuser in Civil Court.

“This bill would extend the statute of limitations from 10 years to 35 years, because, unfortunately, children that are victims of child sexual abuse face so much trauma, they face embarrassment and often times it takes them many years before they’re ready to actually come forward and face their predator,” said Rep. Hughes.

Sexual abuse survivor Richard Windmann, who is also President of the organization, Survivors of Childhood Sex Abuse, supports the bill and says it’s long been needed, especially when you consider most victims aren’t ready to come forward until well into adulthood.

“It raises awareness that the victims and survivors know that people, the leadership of the state care and lets them know that constituents care about their safety and their sanctity and I think it will go a long way for those souls who suffer in silence to finally have an avenue or vector for healing,” said Windmann.

Hughes says his bill is about empowering victims and giving them justice.

“It’s about helping them bring some sense of closure and it’s also about exposing these predators,” Hughes said.

Rep. Hughes says he plans to bring forward his bill in the next couple of weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards issues state of emergency declaration due to ongoing weather threat
Provided photo of LSU freshman student Kori Gauthier, 18, of Opelousas, La. (Source: Spencer...
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing LSU student
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13. (Source: Captain Josh Howard)
Second body recovered 33 miles from Seacor Power site; divers yet to get inside vessel
Courtney Coco, 19, was murdered in October 2004. Source: KALB
Arrest in the Courtney Coco murder investigation
.
Courtney Coco’s family releases statement after arrest in murder case

Latest News

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
Coast Guard announces two bodies of crewmembers recovered; now up to four total
Alexandria Senior High School’s ‘Best Buddies” club put on a “field day” event in the gym for...
ASH ‘Best Buddies’ club holds field day event
ASH ‘Best Buddies’ club holds field day event
State lawmaker pushes legislation against “power-based abuse” on Higher Ed campuses