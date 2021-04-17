Advertisement

Pineville’s Aylanna Winn signs to Salt Lake Community College

High School Basketball
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After a dominant senior season, Pineville Rebels’ small forward Aylanna Winn signed the dotted lines to play basketball at Salt Lake Community College.

“I’m super excited,” six-foot senior Aylanna Winn said. “It gives me a chance to venture out and find new things. When I visited there I just got a great feeling. There’s a different atmosphere that gave me great vibes and I’m excited to get there.”

The senior finished the season averaging 16 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and one block per game. However, her most noted performances were her 25-points against Northwood and 31 points against West Ouachita where she guided the Rebels back from a 15-point deficit.

“Salt Lake is going to get a great player from this kid,” head coach Tillisha Wenslow said. “She has worked so hard to get this opportunity. They are getting a combo player that can handle the ball, defend, post-up, and fill any spot that’s needed on the floor.”

