Local student reads an emotional essay after an award at the VFW

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Students from the Vernon Parish area participated in the VFW Americanism, Voice of Democracy, and Patriots Pen competition.

VFW 3106 in Leesville hosted the awards ceremony, Saturday morning. The competition encourages patriotism for school-age children. Students either wrote an essay or completed a drawing, depending on the student’s age group.

Pate Stine, one of the winners, read her emotional essay about veterans, highlighting her uncle and grandfather. Both her uncle and grandfather passed away after their battle with COVID-19.

“It’s really an honor,” Pate Stine, one of the winners, said while fighting back tears. “My papa taught me a lot about veterans, and I would just love to honor him.”

High school students will have a chance to compete at the state, where they can win scholarships.

